NI Executive meets to look at relaxing COVID restrictions further

A couple of ‘modest’ relaxations will take effect from Monday of next week while a decision on others has been deferred.

In a statement after the meeting, the Executive Ministers said: “We received an update from our health and scientific advisers on the progression of the Covid-19 epidemic and the increasing numbers of cases and hospital admissions.

“After very careful consideration, we have agreed to confirm a number of modest relaxations today. The Executive has decided that from 26 July:

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill in Coalisland, Co Tyrone on Thursday.

*Domestic settings: At outdoor domestic settings a maximum of 15 people from an unlimited number of households will be permitted. Children aged 12 and under are not counted in the total number.

*Close contact services: Within close contact services the requirement for an appointment will be removed and overlapping appointments will be allowed.

“We expect to have more data and advice available next week and the emerging information will help to inform the way forward on future relaxations.

“The remaining issues still awaiting ratification will be discussed further at Executive meetings scheduled for Monday and Thursday of next week.

“Vaccination remains a critical issue. A 5% increase in adult vaccine uptake from 85% to 90% will result in an approximately 50% decrease in cases and community admissions at the peak of this wave. We ask everyone to please come forward and take up both doses of the vaccine.