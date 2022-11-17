The government department however did caution when asked by the Journal that the amount of events on both Derry’s largest public events space and the adjacent St Columb’s Park ‘may have to be limited’.

They also said that the event application process is currently being reviewed.

The confirmation comes after Derry City and Strabane council officers were asked to contact the Executive Office about a potential ‘moratorium’ on the hosting of events in Ebrington Square until after August 2023.

The matter was raised at the Business and Culture committee by SDLP councillor Shauna Cusack who said; “I heard a radio interview and it appears that the Executive Office has placed an immediate moratorium on the hosting of any events on the square until after August 2023. How does it impact our council calendar of events and businesses who maybe have already got things planned for that area and do we know why it just appeared in the news all of a sudden?”

Director of Business and Culture, Stephen Gillespie informed the councillor and hybrid chambers that the moratorium (temporary closure) was ‘not something we were aware of’.

He said: “We have been working with the Executive Office to coordinate events and to look at their calendar and our calendar and how they fit with civic events so it’s news to me. We will go and talk to the Executive but there is no moratorium on events that I am aware of.”

Councillor Cusack added: “I believe there was a meeting, according to the radio. Not many people seem to know about it so if there could be some background research into what that was about. I couldn’t find anything about it online myself, so just in case there’s something that has happened that we are not aware of.”

Sinn Féin councillor Patricia Logue suggested the closure may be in connection with work being carried out currently in the square.

In response the Executive Office spokesperson: “The Executive Office recognises the importance of use of Ebrington Square as an event space. Ongoing construction works at Ebrington together with annual sporting events planned in St Columb’s Park may limit the amount of events held on both sites.

"These restrictions are yet to be confirmed and no decision has been made on limiting or cancelling events at this stage. Health and safety of users will be paramount in any decision taken.

“The Executive Office is currently reviewing the Ebrington Event Application Process and is engaging with a number of key stakeholders. A new joint application form for Ebrington Square and St Columb’s Park will be issued later this month and will facilitate a wider range of events in the area from 2023.”

Assurances were given by the EO back in 2017 that Ebrington Square would remain 'important venue' for major events into the future amid concerns redevelopment could impact on its ability to host large-scale concerts and funfairs.

Derry & Strabane Council said at the time that it remained ‘committed to the delivery of world-class events locally, and we hope to continue to utilise this space as an important outdoor venue’. “This has been highlighted during our ongoing discussions with the Executive.”

