‘No human is illegal’ : Derry United Against Racism Rally rally this weekend to demand open borders after drowning tragedy

The emigration statues on Queen's Quay.

The rally called for by United Against Racism will take place this Sunday at 2pm at the emigration statues on the quay.

People Before Profit Councillor Maeve O’Neill proposed the motion stating that the drowning of 33 people in the English Channel was the tragic result of ‘inhumane migration policies’.

“The refugee crisis is a man made crisis fueled by the dirty, trillion pound business of war,” Colr. O’Neill said.

“More than half of refugees are women and children. Many fall into the hands of human traffickers because they don’t have a safe-legal means to seek refuge. When refugees are facing closed borders and anti-refugee policies, they have no choice but to risk dangerous journeys.

“This crisis is not just in freezing cold seas but the stories of human suffering continue to emerge from the border region of Belarus and Poland.”

She said that while international and national rows and accusations continue, refugees continue to die.

“Over the last decade we have witnessed the emergence of razor-wire border barriers, further militarisation of the EU borders”, as well as anti-refugee policies “rather than any resolution to this crisis”, Colr. O’Neill said, adding;

“The exact number is not known but since 2011, more than 35,000 people have died while trying to reach Europe. They are now trying to criminalise those who try to help.”