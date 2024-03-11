No money for DfI upgrades to Caw roundabout to address traffic issues at present

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd said any decision on funding in future must be informed by transport priorities identified by DfI’s Regional Strategic Transport Network Transport Plan.

SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan asked the minister for an update on plans to signalise the junction.

He responded: “The upgrade and signalisation of the Caw Roundabout is a planning condition of the development at H30, which is to be constructed prior to the occupation of the 301st dwelling.

Caw roundabout

“This upgrade is required to provide mitigation against the increased traffic flow resulting from construction of the new housing development.

“In addition to this upgrade, my Department is considering further enhancements to the roundabout which would also improve overall safety and congestion issues at the site.

“Ideally it would be beneficial to deliver both the H30 and Department upgrades as a single project, to minimise disruption to road users.”

But Mr. O’Dowd said there is currently no funding available.

“However, given the significant funding pressures currently faced by my Department, there is currently no funding available to complete the proposed DfI upgrades and my consideration of future funding for such works will be informed by the transport priorities identified by the Regional Strategic Transport Network Transport Plan.

“Therefore, the delivery of the H30 upgrade proposals at Caw Roundabout as a separate project currently seems the most viable option.