Nominations for Derry Journal People of the Year Awards to close in August

Pictured at the launch of the Derry Journal – BetMcLean People of the Year Awards 2021 in Guildhall Square on Wednesday afternoon last are, Brendan McDaid, Editor, Derry Journal, the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Alderman Graham Warke and Paul McLean, managing director BetMcLean, principal sponsor. DER2124GS - 025

The annual awards - which had to be suspended last year due to COVID - originated with the late, great Derryman Martin McCrossan, and will provide an opportunity to recognise the fantastic work and achievements of local people.

There are 15 categories including carer, inspirational educator, the Martin McCrossan Tourism & Hospitality award, volunteer and sports person.

Mayor Warke said: “This is always a fantastic event from the Journal, and I think after the past year it is more important than ever that we celebrate the people of our local community.

“In our city and district, we have so many heroes going above and beyond everyday across a wide range of sectors, and these awards are an opportunity to celebrate those people and their achievements.”