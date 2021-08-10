Nominations for Derry Journal People of the Year Awards to close in August
The Derry Journal / Bet McLean People of the Year Awards 2021 will be held on September 30 at the Everglades and there is still time to nominate someone you think deserves recognition.
The annual awards - which had to be suspended last year due to COVID - originated with the late, great Derryman Martin McCrossan, and will provide an opportunity to recognise the fantastic work and achievements of local people.
There are 15 categories including carer, inspirational educator, the Martin McCrossan Tourism & Hospitality award, volunteer and sports person.
Mayor Warke said: “This is always a fantastic event from the Journal, and I think after the past year it is more important than ever that we celebrate the people of our local community.
“In our city and district, we have so many heroes going above and beyond everyday across a wide range of sectors, and these awards are an opportunity to celebrate those people and their achievements.”
For categories see page 20 and for more details and to nominate visit: www.derrypeopleawards.co.uk