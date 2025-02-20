Nominations open for the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2025

The Derry Journal / Bet McLean People of the Year awards 2025 have been launched by Deputy Mayor of Derry & Strabane Darren Guy, with nominations open from today.

The launch took place at the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall, and was also attended by Paul McLean, managing director of principal sponsor Bet McLean, representatives from the Derry Journal and award sponsors.

The awards, which originated with the late, great Derry man Martin McCrossan, provide an opportunity to recognise all the fantastic work and achievements of local people from right across the north west.

There are 14 categories this year.

The venue for the awards ceremony, which takes place on Thursday, June 12 this year, will once again be the Everglades Hotel, Prehen Road with tickets now available.

The eleventh edition of the awards are being sponsored by many local businesses and organisations, and we’d like to thank them for supporting our awards and local people.

The categories and sponsors to date are: Arts/Culture Icon Award - Sponsored by Alchemy, Business Person of the Year - Sponsored by Calor Direct, Carer of the Year - Sponsored by Specsavers, Inspirational Educator of the Year - Sponsored by Ulster University, Inspirational Young Person of the Year - Sponsored by City of Derry Airport, Sports Volunteer of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year - Sponsored by Bet McLean (also headline sponsor), Lifetime Achievement Award - Sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council, Volunteer of the Year, Charity Worker of the Year, Community Champion Award, Fundraiser of the Year, Outstanding Bravery Award and the Spirit of Inishowen Award.

Derry Journal Editor Brendan McDaid said: “The Derry Journal People of the Year awards are about celebrating local people and recognising the fantastic talent, achievements and the wealth of good work and kind deeds that so often go unrecognised across the north west.

"In previous years we have had so many fantastic finalists and winners and the awards provide a rare chance to come together to honour such outstanding achievements.

"We encourage you to once again help shine a light on those who have made a significant impact in their field and a positive difference in their communities.”

The closing date for nominations is May 17 at 12 noon. For more details, to nominate and to purchase tickets, see: https://www.nationalworldevents.com/bod-2025/