Noreen Avenue and Jacqueline Way residents raise concerns of speeding cars
People Before Profit Councillor Maeve O’Neill has highlighted the concerns of residents in Noreen Avenue and Jacqueline Way, who have raised the issue of the increased frequency of speeding cars.
Councillor O'Neill joined residents to knock on doors in the local area to raise awareness of the issue in the area to bring a petition to DFI.
She stated: "There have been a few near misses on this street with cars going far too fast and a dog was knocked down and subsequently died just a few weeks ago.
"Unless something is done, another accident is waiting to happen.
"I've joined residents in knocking on the doors in this street so that we can speak to everyone about the issue to try and raise awareness, and to gather signatures for a petition to DFI so they understand the strength of concern in this street from speeding cars and to help ensure urgent action."