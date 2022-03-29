North West Eco Fest happening in Derry’s St Columb’s Park

Celebrated all over the planet, Earth Day is an annual event to highlight environmental issues and encourage communities to take action to protect the planet. North West Eco Fest is organised by Dead On Events, students completing the OCN Level three Events Management Course at the Nerve Centre in co-operation with St Columb’s Park House.

Sarah Nugent, one of the event organisers, said: “The day will be filled with informative and entertaining performances; music, storytelling, activity-based workshops, crafts, and a lot more.

“Food and refreshments will be provided by La Tia Juana’s Latin American street-food stall and Café in the Park and entry to the festival is free.”

The event offers an opportunity to meet and connect with like-minded people whilst enjoying the beautiful surrounds of the Walled Garden in the park. As the ethos of the event is about being environmentally conscious, attendees are reminded to come dressed suitably for the ever-changing weather, and to bring their own reusable cups and containers where possible.

The event will take place from 12 noon to 5pm in St Columb’s Park House Walled Garden.