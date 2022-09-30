Pictured at the funding announcement under the Shared Island Local Authority Development Funding Scheme in Cavan yesterday – From L-R Stephen Gillespie, Director of Business and Culture, Derry city and Strabane District Council, Garry Martin, Director of Economic Development, Information Systems & Emergency Services, Donegal County Council; John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive, Donegal County Council; Rachael Craig, Strategic Business Manager, Derry City and Strabane District Council; An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin; Cllr. Liam Blaney, Cathaoirleach, Donegal County Council; Darragh O'Brien TD, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage; Cllr. Ciaran Brogan, Donegal County Council

As part of the scheme, local authorities across the island of Ireland including Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council will be working collaboratively on a cross-border basis to bring to forward a number of exciting and innovative new projects through feasibility or pre-planning stages.

As part of the formal announcement that was made, Donegal County Council will take the lead on three projects in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council. They include the Slí Cholmcille pilgrimage route project, a North West De-carb Exemplar Decarbonised Public Building and Transportation project and a NW Regulatory Technology Cluster.

The North West De-carb Exemplar Decarbonised Public Building and Transportation Project sees both Councils making a commitment to the North West region to become a leader in achieving national and international climate change targets and becoming carbon neutral by 2045.

The North West Regional Energy Agency will be the vehicle to deliver this cross border exemplar project to inspire its carbon neutral journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North West Regulatory Tech Cluster project will see the two Councils working with partners to develop a cross border, all island national institute in Reg Tech, bringing companies, academics and public bodies together to drive world class research and innovation.

The Institute will have campuses in Letterkenny, Derry and Belfast and work across all sectors to accelerate digital and data driven regional innovation which in turn will unlock economic benefits.

The Slí Cholmcille Project will see the two Councils develop a pilgrimage linking key Colmcille related sites across the cross border landscape to support tourism development, recreation and connection with communities through a shared heritage of the saint.

The Shared Island chapter is included in the Irish Government’s National Development Plan that outlines its commitment to support the work of cross-border local authority partnerships and provides support to pursue opportunities for collaborative investment and working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Colr. Liam Blaney said: “We are delighted to welcome this significant funding support from the Shared Island Local Authority Development Fund to develop a range of innovative and collaborative projects with our colleagues in Derry City & Strabane and Fermanagh & Omagh District Councils.

"This funding will lay the foundation for Donegal and the North West City region to drive further economic development in collaboration with our counterparts in Northern Ireland.’’

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “The Councils in Derry Strabane and Donegal already have a very strong working relationship and these projects will help cement the work already been done and allow us to continue to work in partnership to bring about projects that will benefit the region as a whole.”

NWRDG Chair Alderman Derek Hussey said: “I think it is imperative that Councils work together to share their experiences and expertise. By working collaboratively we can face our opportunities and challenges together in a joint approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad