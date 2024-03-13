Old Faughan Valley School site to be placed on market in ‘near future’
and live on Freeview channel 276
That’s according to Education Minister Paul Givan, who was asked about the long derelict former school in Drumahoe by DUP MLA Gary Middleton.“The EA has confirmed that the former Faughan Valley High School site has moved to the external market stage in the disposal process.
"It is their intention to place the property on the open market in the near future with the intention of completing a sale in the 2024/25 Financial Year,” he said.
The old school has been plagued by vandalism and arson over the years with the most recent deliberate fire occurring on March 3.
Mr. Middleton recently told MLAs that ‘the issue is serious because somebody could have lost their life, but there is a wider issue regarding dealing with derelict properties, particularly those such as the old Faughan Valley site’.