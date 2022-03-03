O’Naullian Crescent area of Derry to pilot project to reduce flooding

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon in Derry this week.

The O’Naullian Crescent area of Ballymagroarty has been identified for a potential pilot Sustainable Drainage System (SuDS).

This pilot SuDS scheme is part of the Living with Water Programme (LWWP) which seeks to revolutionise drainage and wastewater management with greener integrated solutions which coexist alongside hard engineering infrastructure such as bigger pipes and flood defences.

Last year, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced the development of a strategic plan for drainage and wastewater management for Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, she said: “I have asked my officials to begin engagement with the local community about a potential pilot Sustainable Drainage Scheme in the O’Naullian Crescent area. Last year, I commissioned a study to identify possible sustainable drainage solutions that would bring real benefits for this part of the city whilst linking in with the needs of the new Buncrana Road Scheme that my Department is also developing.

“This common sense approach has demonstrated that there is the potential for considerable financial savings to the design of the road scheme as well as significant environmental and drainage benefits to the wider community.

“This scheme could see the creation of a wetland feature within land currently owned by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) that would temporarily store water during periods of heavy rain helping to slow the flow of water through our rivers and drainage systems and reduce the risk of flooding. The project may also potentially create a new public amenity space in the O’Naullian Crescent area with footways and seating created alongside the new wetland feature.”

The minister said the Living With Water Programme was about using natural solutions such as open green spaces to temporarily store surface water to help improve water quality in the rivers and reduce flood risk.

She added: “Schemes can also be designed to aesthetically enhance the green spaces in the surrounding area to bring communities wider benefits such as active travel, health and amenity improvements. This is the type of sustainable infrastructure that will transform communities across the North now and for future generations whilst helping tackle the climate emergency.

“My Department continues to work in partnership to find the right solutions in the right places that support our communities. We will continue to work with our partners to develop these ambitious but necessary plans which will hopefully be further rolled out in other parts of Derry, Belfast and ultimately across the North.”