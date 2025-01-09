‘One World, One Struggle’ : Bloody Sunday 2025 programme launched in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Relatives of those killed in Derry in January 1972 have gathered with others to launch this year’s Bloody Sunday Trust 53rd anniversary programme and black ribbon.

Under the theme of ‘One World, One Struggle’, this year’s programme includes numerous events focused on Gaza, with Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr and other elected representatives among those who attended the launch on Thursday at the Museum of Free Derry.

This year’s commemorations have been dedicated ‘to those who are suffering in Palestine’ in light of the ongoing genocide.

The Annual Memorial Service will take place at 11am on Sunday, February 2 at the Bloody Sunday Monument on Rossville Street.

Pictured are relatives and representatives from the Bloody Sunday Trust and Museum of Free Derry with Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and other local politicians at the launch.

Prior to this, there will be a Minute’s Silence at 4pm on Thursday, January 30 at the Monument, dedicated to the children of Gaza.

The Memorial Mass meanwhile will be held at St Mary’s Church, Creggan on Friday, January 31 at 7.30pm.

The Bloody Sunday Lecture will be delivered by Nadya Tannous, Palestinian Youth Movement, at 8pm on Friday, January 31 at the NW Learning & Disability Centre, Foyle Road.

The programme also includes the launch of ‘Moon Tell Me Truth’, an exhibition of poetry from children in Gaza which will take place at 7pm, Tuesday 21 January at the Museum Of Free Derry in Glenfada Park.

L-R: Tony Doherty, chair of the Bloody Sunday Trust, Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and John Kelly.

The exhibition will be on display until February 14.

Other highlights include ‘4 Days In Derry: A Woman’s Story’ which depicts Bloody Sunday as told through the eyes and hearts of 13 local women. This production will be staged at the Millennium at 8pm on Friday January 24 and Saturday, January 25. For tickets, contact the box office on 02871 264455.

The Launch of ‘Puppet Masters’ by David Burke will focus on the them of ‘how MI6 masterminded Ireland’s deepest state crisis’ and will take place at 7pm on Saturday, January 25 in the Museum Of Free Derry in conjunction with Little Acorns Bookstore.

Among the other events, there will also be a workshop to design a draft north west anti-racism charter, facilitated by Shane O’Curry (Irish Network Against Racism) and Dave Duggan from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, February 1at the North West Learning Disability Centre (Destined), Foyle Road. To register for this event please contact [email protected]

A Bloody Sunday Fundraising Gig with Luke McLaughlin, Tullagh Folk, Gary Óg, Irish Brigade will also be held at 7pm on Sunday, February 2 at Sandinos Bar, with admission £10, pay at the door.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “As we remember Bloody Sunday in 2025, we do so again as the Zionist genocide against the people of Palestine remains relentless. Last year as we gathered the death toll had passed an unbelievable 10,000. This year it is many times that, with an uncountable number also killed by illness and starvation caused by the Israeli blockade on aid, yet another weapon in their murderous arsenal.”

“The genocide continues even though its architects are now fugitives from the International Criminal Court, wanted on charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity, the use of starvation and the deliberate targeting of medical facilities.”

The spokesperson added: "We want international action. If international law is to retain any credibility the ICC and ICJ rulings must bring to an end the genocide and the apartheid regime.

“We want national action. We call on the new Dublin government to fully adhere to these rulings by enacting the Occupied Territories Bill, imposing trade sanctions and enforcing an arms embargo as priority actions.

“We want local action. Derry City and Strabane District Council must now be much stronger on its position against apartheid in Palestine.

“The 2025 commemoration of Bloody Sunday, just like the 2024 one, is dedicated to those who are suffering in Palestine. Let us hope that we will not have to do it again next year.”

“One world, one struggle, until all are free.”

For the full programme visit: https://museumoffreederry.org/events/bloody-sunday-2025/