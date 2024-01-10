Otter dodges divebombing seagulls and takes a stroll along Foyle Port jetty in Derry
A lone otter dodged divebombing seagulls anxious to get their beaks on the fluke or eel that the madadh uisce – water dog in Irish – had managed to catch just before 9am.
The mammal even took a nonchalant stroll along the Foyle Port jetty after consuming its breakfast.
Lutra lutra is a year round resident of the Foyle and though mainly nocturnal can be seen in the river during the day if you keep your eyes peeled.
"Otters are good indicators of water quality — they need clean, unpolluted water with a large and varied supply of food. Dense, undisturbed areas of bankside vegetation are also essential to provide cover when the animal is resting during the day and for breeding purposes,” according to the Habitas database.