Otter dodges divebombing seagulls and takes a stroll along Foyle Port jetty in Derry

Walkers and cyclists enjoying Derry’s beautiful riverside promenade this Wednesday should keep their eyes peeled for a fellow citizen that was spotted fishing and frolicking in the River Foyle this morning.

A lone otter dodged divebombing seagulls anxious to get their beaks on the fluke or eel that the madadh uisce – water dog in Irish – had managed to catch just before 9am.

The mammal even took a nonchalant stroll along the Foyle Port jetty after consuming its breakfast.

Lutra lutra is a year round resident of the Foyle and though mainly nocturnal can be seen in the river during the day if you keep your eyes peeled.

An otter pads past a yacht in Derry.