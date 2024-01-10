News you can trust since 1772

Otter dodges divebombing seagulls and takes a stroll along Foyle Port jetty in Derry

Walkers and cyclists enjoying Derry’s beautiful riverside promenade this Wednesday should keep their eyes peeled for a fellow citizen that was spotted fishing and frolicking in the River Foyle this morning.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 10th Jan 2024, 11:03 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 11:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A lone otter dodged divebombing seagulls anxious to get their beaks on the fluke or eel that the madadh uisce – water dog in Irish – had managed to catch just before 9am.

The mammal even took a nonchalant stroll along the Foyle Port jetty after consuming its breakfast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lutra lutra is a year round resident of the Foyle and though mainly nocturnal can be seen in the river during the day if you keep your eyes peeled.

Most Popular
An otter pads past a yacht in Derry.An otter pads past a yacht in Derry.
An otter pads past a yacht in Derry.

"Otters are good indicators of water quality — they need clean, unpolluted water with a large and varied supply of food. Dense, undisturbed areas of bankside vegetation are also essential to provide cover when the animal is resting during the day and for breeding purposes,” according to the Habitas database.

Related topics:Derry