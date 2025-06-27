Outdoor water activity park near Donegal-Derry border is given go-ahead by council
The application, submitted by Marie Wylie of Water and Wildwood, sought permission for a single storey cottage, to be used for overnight accommodation, ancillary to an outdoor activity park and permission for the construction of an outdoor activity park, including areas for open water sports and overnight chalet accommodation, tents and yurts at Gortcormacan, Burnfoot, which is near Muff.
It also sought permission for the conversion of part of an existing agricultural shed to an administration building with an office, kitchen and showering facilities, with connection to a new septic tank and reed bed and wetland secondary treatment system, with access via existing vehicular entrance and access road to be upgraded, as well as all site development works.
Donegal County Council has now granted permission for the development, subject to 17 conditions.
It is understood the park will focus on wild swimming and paddle boarding, complemented by overnight accommodation.
You can view the decision at https://www.eplanning.ie/DonegalCC/AppFileRefDetails/2560403/0
