The popular Burt monument is one of 780 under the auspices of The Office of Public Works (OPW), who is responsible for caring, maintaining and operating 780 important heritage sites across the Republic of Ireland.

Along with Grianan of Aileach, there are five of those sites in Co, Donegal: Donegal Castle, Doe Castle, Glebe House and Gallery and Newmills Corn and Flax Mills.

They all saw an increase in visitor numbers from 2022 to 2023. Donegal Castle received 63, 072 visitors in 2023, up from 55,476 in 2022. Doe Castle received 37,120 visitors, up from 34, 370. Glebe House and Gallery was visited by 44,363 people, an increase from 39, 337 and Newmills Corn and Flax Mills were visited by 2,494 people, up from 1604 the year before.

Grianan of Aileach.

The OPW said the 2023 data highlights a continued trend in number of visitors to Historic Castles, Gardens and Monuments across the country. The numbers show the top heritage locations in each of two categories: Paid Visitor attractions and Free Access Sites.

Visitors to Grianan of Aileach, a free access site, are calculated using a footfall counter.