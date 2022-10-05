Over 250 new homes approved for Derry

The Ballyoan/ Gransha development will comprise of a mixture of ten detached, 179 semi-detached, nine town houses and 54 apartments, on lands south east of the A2 Clooney Road and Gransha Park.

The plans also include public open space, a children's play area, an IT community hub meeting space, and car parking on site.

The application was granted outline planning permission in September 2019, when Planning Committee members acknowledged the major impact the development would have on alleviating housing stress in the Waterside area.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson with Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Fleming at the Ballyoan site with Martin Mallon, Managing Director of developers South Bank Square Ltd. and Choice Housing Director of Development Jon Anderson.

Chair of the Planning Committee, Councillor John Boyle, said: "I am really pleased to see this significant development move on to the next stage in the planning process. We are all aware of the huge demand for housing locally, and this major site will have a positive impact within the Waterside area.

"The provision of good quality modern housing for local families, with all the proper amenities including green space and properly equipped play facilities, is a major priority for Council.

"This site is located within minutes of the City Centre, linked also by the new greenway network, making it a highly desirable area to live for anyone working locally.

"The development of this area will create a vibrant and modern new neighbourhood area, and complement the wider development plans for the Waterside area."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the new housing site for housing in the Waterside with an established tree to be retained.

The development will also mean changes to the existing road network in the area, with plans to remove Gransha Roundabout and introduce a signalised junction to assist with dealing with additional traffic pressures in the area.

Derry Sinn Féin MLA and the party’s housing spokesperson, Ciara Ferguson welcomed the confirmation that “hundreds of much needed social homes will be included” in the wider housing development project across the area.

Ciara Ferguson said: “The latest plans relate to the construction of over 250 homes as well as improvements to the overall layout and the location of the planned children’s play-park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crucially, the developer has now partnered with social housing provider Choice Housing so that the overall scheme will include a large contingent of social and affordable homes.

“There is a massive demand for social and affordable housing in the Waterside so the fact that the majority of the homes in this phase will be social-housing provision will be very much welcomed.

“The entire project represents a very significant £120million investment and will see the creation of as many as 750 family homes and approximately 850 new jobs over the next decade.