Over £13k spent cleaning-up after Galliagh August 15 bonfire in five years

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons outlined the expenditure in response to a query from Mark H. Durkan who asked him to detail the costs associated with the clean-up of the bonfire at Galliagh Linear Park.

He replied: “My Department provides annual funding to Derry City and Strabane District Council for additional cleansing, maintenance and remedial works which includes funding for emergency clean-ups after bonfires at Galliagh Linear Park. In the past five years the following amounts have been allocated for this purpose: 2019/20 - £2,601; 2020/21 - £2,679; 2021/22 - £2,759; 2022/23 - £2,842; 2023/24 - £2,927.”

The total spend was £13,808.

Flags and banners on a large bonfire to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption in the Galliagh area in 2021. Picture date: Sunday August 15, 2021.