Palestine solidarity song launch for Derry

‘The Rain that Falls on Palestine’ by Davie Furey will be launched in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Saturday November 13 at 2pm.

All proceeds from the song will be donated to Medical Aid for Palestine (MAP), a charity that provides healthcare support to people in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The event will also be attended by Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland, Dr Jilan Abdalmajid, on her first visit to the city since being appointed in 2019.

Attendees at a previous Palestine solidarity rally in the city.

Dr Jilan Abdalmajid said: “The Mission of the State of Palestine would like to thank Davie for highlighting the issues that are affecting the people of Palestine through his song.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said: “This song will raise money for a charity that has been supporting people in Palestine with healthcare for nearly 40 years.

“Derry has a long and proud history of standing up for the beleaguered people of Palestine, in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, who have suffered greatly from Israeli oppression.

“Entry to the event is free, and I would urge everyone to come along on Saturday November 13 to support the song and extend solidarity with the Palestinian people.”