DC&SDC has confirmed that the contractor, FP McCann Ltd., started pre-construction activity (including bridge design work) in June.

"The pre-construction period is ongoing and we anticipate that they will start onsite constructing the greenway link to Bay Road Park at end of August/early September,” a council spokesperson said.

F.P. McCann Ltd. was appointed by DC&SDC in May to deliver the new 63m, single span foot and cycle bridge across the Pennyburn at the former Fort George site.

The new bridge will be connected to the Bay Road Park and reserve with a new 660m greenway link.