Pennyburn bridge on target for completion in spring 2024
The new bridge across the Pennyburn is expected to be completed next spring.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Work is continuing on the £2m span that will link Derry's popular riverfront walkway with the Bay Road Park and nature reserve.
A council spokesperson told the ‘Journal' the bridge is on target to be completed in spring 2024.
F.P. McCann Ltd. was appointed by DC&SDC last May to deliver the new 63m, single span foot and cycle bridge across the Pennyburn at the former Fort George site. Pre-construction work got underway last summer.