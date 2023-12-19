Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Work is continuing on the £2m span that will link Derry 's popular riverfront walkway with the Bay Road Park and nature reserve.

A council spokesperson told the ‘Journal' the bridge is on target to be completed in spring 2024.

F.P. McCann Ltd. was appointed by DC&SDC last May to deliver the new 63m, single span foot and cycle bridge across the Pennyburn at the former Fort George site. Pre-construction work got underway last summer.