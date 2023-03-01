Pine plantation felled ‘out the line’ with new trees to be planted at greenway along the Foyle

A pine plantation covering several acres that stood ‘out the line’ close to the Derry-Donegal border for several decades has been entirely cleared.

The conifers were harvested by Omagh forestry company RJ Woodland Services over three weeks recently with clear-up work at the Molenan end of the Foyle Valley Greenway which follows the disused rails of the defunct Great Northern Railway continuing.

The foot and cycle path was closed to the public between January 23 and February 13 to facilitate the tree cutting.

Notices were erected warning the public to halt about half a kilometre from where the greenway turns up onto the Ballougry Road and at that entry point also.

RJ Woodland Services advised new trees will be planted on the sliver of Foyleside land where the plantation stood.

“The area will be replanted in a suitable species which will help combat climate change and enhance the local area.

"This planting will enhance the biodiversity and visual aspect of the footpath,” a notice advises.

