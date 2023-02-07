Shauna Cusack, SDLP councillor for Foyleside, has spoken of her frustration at a series of spray paint vandalism.

"This is simply not acceptable,” she said. “We all work very hard to keep our communities clean and presentable neighbourhoods to be proud of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This unwelcome graffiti shows a total disrespect and disdain for our shared spaces and the efforts of residents and others, it’s as if they want Derry to look like a ghetto.”

Councillor Shauna Cusack has complained of a plague of graffiti in the Foyleside constituency

Colr. Cusack said she previously persuaded utility companies to repaint cabinets that had become eyesores but ‘now we are back to square one again’.

"My message to those responsible for this pointless graffiti to think about the impact of what they are doing on our beautiful city and find a more productive and welcome outlet for expressing themselves. I would ask anyone with any information to get in touch,” she stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad