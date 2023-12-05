An application has been lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council to convert part of the Cunningham Building at Ebrington for use as a dentist’s surgery.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The application, newly-submitted by applicant Meabh Owens, is to change the use of the ground floor and part of the first floor, from offices to a dental surgery.

The building was built from 1875 and once served as married quarters for soldiers.