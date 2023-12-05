News you can trust since 1772

Plan to open dentist surgery in Cunningham Building in Ebrington

An application has been lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council to convert part of the Cunningham Building at Ebrington for use as a dentist’s surgery.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Dec 2023, 12:58 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 12:58 GMT
The application, newly-submitted by applicant Meabh Owens, is to change the use of the ground floor and part of the first floor, from offices to a dental surgery.

The building was built from 1875 and once served as married quarters for soldiers.

It was named after the First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir John Cunningham who visited the base in 1946.

