Plans to extend the driving range at Foyle Golf Centre, Culmore, have been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The planning application, for “Retention of roof /wall covering to part of existing driving range bays and extension of additional teaching bay” at the site, near the Alder Road, was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.

A Design and Access Statement, by agents ADMS Architecture, said the small extension to the driving range will “accommodate a bay for the use of a dedicated professional tutor to golfing customers”.

The statement added: “The main Golf Clubhouse occupies a site on the opposite side of the roadway, whilst the golf course itself wraps around both the driving range and clubhouse.

Foyle Golf.

“An approved golf shop, car park and other driving range associated facilities have existed on this site for many years.

“An expansive and dense wooded area separates the driving range from Ballynagard Crescent, the closest neighbouring properties to the driving range.

“Alder Road lies immediately to the southern side of the site, separated by the existing car park of the driving range and golf shop.

“In short, the location is entirely grounded in the use and character of what is being applied for. The small addition will provide the club with a dedicated space for professional coaching of members who wish to avail themselves of this service.

“The building design will replicate that of the existing, with the general approach allowing for upgrading works such as painting of the cladding in its entirety to harmonise both the new work and existing.

“No additional parking is required, as this proposal will not generate more traffic movements, and the overall working practices of the business will remain as they currently are.

“The minor nature of the building design, the fact that it will simply enhance the accommodation currently being used, no additional traffic will occur, no change of use are proposed, and the fact that the business will continue to operate as it is would all lead to a conclusion that this application should in fact be entirely viable.”

The application will be presented to members at a future Planning Committee meeting.

Andrew Balfour,