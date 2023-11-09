Planning committee approval for addition to Strathfoyle Greenway welcomed
The new section of greenway will be three metres wide to accommodate both walking and cycling journeys and will be fully lit.
Chair of Council’s Planning Committee, Councillor Sean Mooney, said the new section of greenway will be a welcome addition to the Strathfoyle Greenway which was officially opened earlier this year.
“The Strathfoyle Greenway has been a significant addition to community life in the area, connecting the area with the city’s wider greenway network and allowing local people to reap the health and wellbeing benefits of exercise and active travel,” he said.
“The proposals to add an additional stretch of greenway have letters of support from several local residents who consider that it will have a further positive impact on the community.”
“I look forward to the project progressing to the next stage of technical design and, subject to funding, construction works commencing onsite next year.
Enagh Youth Forum has also declared the approval as ‘good news for the local community and beyond!’
Paul Hughes, Youth & Community Development Worker told the Journal: “This confirms that 'the missing link' will now happen and be constructed over the next number of months.”
He added that Enagh Youth Forum would like to thank all local residents for ‘campaigning for this’.
“We would also like to express our thanks and appreciation to Council Greenways Development Officer Mike Savage for all his proactive work and professionalism in making this happen and to all members of councils planning committee for approving planning permission.
" The new Stradowen Drive Greenway Link will assist with ongoing efforts to promote active travel and improve health outcomes. Since opening earlier this year, the Strathfoyle Greenway has and continues to be utilised by thousands of people from right across the city and district. It has connected Strathfoyle Village to the Waterside and City via the river and made a positive all round impact locally. The Stradowen Drive Link will complete the 'loop' and be a much welcomed addition to the local greenway network.
“Enagh Youth Forum will continue to play our part to help regenerate the local area working alongside and in partnership with Strathfoyle Community Association, Strathfoyle Womens Activity Group & Tiny Tots Play Group all of whom continue to be represented on the 'Strathfoyle Greenway Project Steering Group', which meets bi-monthly with Councils Greenways Development Officer Mike Savage and also includes representation from local political reps including Colr Alex Duffy, Colr Declan Norris, Colr Sean Mooney and MLA Mark H Durkan. ‘Together Everyone Achieves More!’
Mr Hughes continued: “There is still more work to do to connect Enagh & Gransha with new greenway provision and to further expand the greenway through Maydown Industrial Estate and onwards to Eglinton Village. All steering group members are committed to working together with the councils greenways team and DFI to make it happen.”
All planning application forms, drawings, letters etc. relating to this planning application are available to view on www.planningni.gov.uk.