Planning permission granted for 161 new homes in Newbuildings in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Planning permission for 161 new homes in the Newbuildings area has been approved by the Council's Planning Committee.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application by Benamara Properties Ltd. is for a residential development comprising 161 dwellings (2 detached chalet bungalows, 17 detached houses, 14 semi-detached chalet bungalows, 82 semi-detached houses, and 46 townhouses), including a flood alleviation scheme and all associated site works.

The site is located on lands to the South of Gortinure Road and immediately East of Silverbrook Park and Primity Crescent in Newbuildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Colr. Fergal Leonard said: "The addition of 161 new homes is a significant and timely development for the Newbuildings area and will directly address the growing housing needs in this part of our district.

The site is located on lands to the South of Gortinure Road and immediately East of Silverbrook Park and Primity Crescent in Newbuildings.

"The thoughtfully planned mix of housing types - from spacious detached homes to modern townhouses and accessible bungalows - ensures we're creating a truly inclusive community that caters to first-time buyers, growing families, and residents looking to downsize.”