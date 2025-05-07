Planning permission granted for 161 new homes in Newbuildings in Derry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The application by Benamara Properties Ltd. is for a residential development comprising 161 dwellings (2 detached chalet bungalows, 17 detached houses, 14 semi-detached chalet bungalows, 82 semi-detached houses, and 46 townhouses), including a flood alleviation scheme and all associated site works.
The site is located on lands to the South of Gortinure Road and immediately East of Silverbrook Park and Primity Crescent in Newbuildings.
Chairman of the Planning Committee, Colr. Fergal Leonard said: "The addition of 161 new homes is a significant and timely development for the Newbuildings area and will directly address the growing housing needs in this part of our district.
"The thoughtfully planned mix of housing types - from spacious detached homes to modern townhouses and accessible bungalows - ensures we're creating a truly inclusive community that caters to first-time buyers, growing families, and residents looking to downsize.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.