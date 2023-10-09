Plans for restaurant, bar and health clinic at Ebrington ‘Barrack Masters House’
A fresh application to develop a restaurant, bar and health clinic at one of the most prominent sites at Ebrington Square has been lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST
The proposal will include a raised external terrace at Building 17, the former 'Barrack Masters House', which is located at the south western corner of the square beside the AMP building.
A range of planning documents published this week show the application includes proposals to landscape a private walled garden that runs down to the Waterside greenway.