Donegal County Councillor Rena Donaghey told the Journal that, following an evaluation process of the expression of interest applications submitted under the Community Recognition Fund process, Donegal County Council approved successful applications to be forwarded to the Department of Community and Rural Development for final consideration yesterday.

One project approved was submitted by Buncrana Tidy Towns committee and is for €80,000 euro of works for phase one of resurfacing and drainage works associated with Father Hegarty’s Shore Walk.

It also includes interpretation and information boards, the renovation of two small outhouses to provide accessible toilets at Ned’s point, refurbishment of existing shelters and the installation of heating.

The Buncrana Shore Path.

Colr Donaghey, a member of Buncrana Tidy Towns, outlined how local councillors have been seeking the installation of toilets at Ned’s Point for a long time.

"This is a very well known and widely used walk, particularly since Swan’s Park has been refurbished to a very fine town park. It attracts great numbers of locals and visitors, with many walking it on a daily basis.

She added: “50 million euro of this funding is available for the whole country, but Donegal is very lucky as we are getting over 3.2 million of it.

WWe are delighted to get this funding and hopefully now we’ll be able to upgrade the walk and put much-needed toilets in place.”

Colr Donaghey paid tribute to Fiona Doherty, Development Officer with Donegal County Council, who submitted the application on their behalf.