Plans lodged for café/restaurant and rural greenway hub at ‘Auld School site’
and live on Freeview channel 276
An application to turn the derelict school, scout hall and adjacent chapel into a rural greenway hub and café/restaurant have been lodged by Enagh Country Park Enterprises Ltd., whose directors include long-standing local community workers Hugh Hastings and Paul Hughes.
If approved the accommodation will include a multi-purpose hall, kitchen preparation area and toilets in what once was the Enagh Lough Preparatory School.
A café/restaurant, kitchen, toilets, office area and external amphitheatre will be developed at the old St Canice’s Chapel at Enagh Lough, which stands nearby, if the plans eventually get the green light.
Two years ago Mr. Hughes briefed members of Derry City & Strabane District Council about ambitions to create a new ‘Rural Greenway Hub’ to promote eco-tourism, adventure, cultural and rural tourism at the ‘Auld School Site’ on Temple Road.