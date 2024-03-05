Plans lodged for café/restaurant and rural greenway hub at ‘Auld School site’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An application to turn the derelict school, scout hall and adjacent chapel into a rural greenway hub and café/restaurant have been lodged by Enagh Country Park Enterprises Ltd., whose directors include long-standing local community workers Hugh Hastings and Paul Hughes.

If approved the accommodation will include a multi-purpose hall, kitchen preparation area and toilets in what once was the Enagh Lough Preparatory School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A café/restaurant, kitchen, toilets, office area and external amphitheatre will be developed at the old St Canice’s Chapel at Enagh Lough, which stands nearby, if the plans eventually get the green light.

The Auld School Site in Strathfoyle.