Plans submitted for agricultural biogas renewable energy facility in Newtowncunningham

The application, submitted by North West Energy Park Ltd, is currently in pre-validation and seeks permission for the construction and operation of the facility, consisting of three primary digester tanks, two post digester tanks with pumproom, a pasteurisation unit with auxiliary tanks, emergency flare with base and security fencing, three agricultural solid feeders with associated concrete bases, two underground pre-reception tanks. two covered agricultural digestate storage tanks and a gas combined heat and power (CHP) unit with concrete base.

Permission is also sought for a site office/control building with associated car staff parking area and wastewater treatment system and percolating area, biogas upgrading treatment and compression system, electric transformer and sub-station with security fence, covered agricultural storage clamp, nutrient recovery system facility with ancilliary tanks and equipment, four ammonium sulphate solution storage tanks with concrete bases, digestate drying and pelletising facility, pellet storage facility, weighbridge, construction of new access and entrance improvement works, site lighting with security cameras, surface water drainage system with storage pond and discharge system, boundary earth bunded areas, landscaping and boundary security fencing and all associated ancilliary works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) accompanies the application, with the development to be located in Maylin, Newtowncunningham.

The application has been submitted to Donegal County Council. (Photo of County House, Lifford - Google Earth).