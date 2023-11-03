Plans submitted for proposed revamp of St. Joseph’s Community Playgroup in Galliagh
An application has been lodged for a revamp of St. Joseph’s Community Playgroup in Galliagh with new landscaping, play equipment and surfacing works proposed.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:28 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 15:29 GMT
A new perimeter fence and gates are also proposed.
The plans include new play equipment and the development of external canopies to cover outdoor learning spaces. New benches, shrubbery and bike and scooter storage are included in the plans that have been submitted in support of the proposal.
The application has been newly lodged by Derry City and Strabane District Council.