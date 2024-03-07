Plans to develop 17-bedroom hotel in Derry city centre lodged with Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Astravo Ltd. has applied for permission for the development over three floors at 9 Strand Road.

The application is for ‘retrospective change of use of building from holiday let apartments to hotel’.

Plans submitted with the application show there will be three bedrooms on the ground floor and seven each on the first and second floors of the city centre building, if approved.