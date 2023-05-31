The development will be located next to the existing park between Tullymore Road, Ardmore Road and Whitethorn Drive and will be far more extensive than the old play provision for the estate.

The application is for a new equipped play area, a new grass playing field, access paths, boundary fencing and new trees and hedges.

Drawings submitted in support of the application show the new grass playing field will measure 60 metres by 40 metres.

The new park will be located on this green space at the entrance to Currynierin.

There will be a toddler and junior area with a range of modern play equipment and a senior area with a ‘giant space net’ climbing frame.

Dozens of trees will be planted on the green space including red maple, lime, birch, cherry and whitebeam.