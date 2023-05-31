News you can trust since 1772
Plans to develop modern new play park at Currynierin progress

Plans to develop a new play park at Currynierin are forging ahead after Derry City and Strabane District Council proceeded with a planning application.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st May 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 16:29 BST

The development will be located next to the existing park between Tullymore Road, Ardmore Road and Whitethorn Drive and will be far more extensive than the old play provision for the estate.

The application is for a new equipped play area, a new grass playing field, access paths, boundary fencing and new trees and hedges.

Drawings submitted in support of the application show the new grass playing field will measure 60 metres by 40 metres.

The new park will be located on this green space at the entrance to Currynierin.The new park will be located on this green space at the entrance to Currynierin.
There will be a toddler and junior area with a range of modern play equipment and a senior area with a ‘giant space net’ climbing frame.

Dozens of trees will be planted on the green space including red maple, lime, birch, cherry and whitebeam.

A network of paths will be accessible from Whitethorn Drive, Ardmore Road and Tullymore Road.

