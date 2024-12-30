Plans to illuminate Foyle Valley Greenway welcomed by local political representatives

By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Dec 2024, 12:25 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 12:25 GMT
Plans to illuminate the Foyle Valley Greenway with fifty new six metre lighting columns have been welcomed by local political representatives.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue said: “I welcome the news that Derry City & Strabane District Council has applied for planning permission to erect the lighting columns between the Craigavon Bridge and the beginning of ‘The Line’ at Daisyfield Park.

"Back in 2018 I called on the Council to look at this section of the riverfront ,with the possibility of introducing lights there. We have been campaigning on this issue since.

“Anyone who is regularly in the Foyle Road area will see hundreds of people use the walkway along the riverfront on a daily and nightly basis. At any time there will be people out running, walking with their families or walking the family pet at the park land there.

Plans to illuminate the Foyle Valley Greenway with fifty new six metre lighting columns have been welcomed by local political representatives.

“These plans will greatly enhance the area and link in with the walkway right down past the Peace Bridge. It will also light the entire area up at night and make the place safer.”

Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan said he was pleased to see the new planning application tabled by DC&SDC.

He said it will provide lighting 'Out the Line', improving accessibility and safety for users.

"It is an issue I have raised many times over many years. Permission was recently approved for a similar scheme down at Bay Road Park.

“There's a bit to go yet before these transformative projects are completed but this is a very positive step in the right direction,” he declared.

