John Gwyn was a local businessman, who was born at Drumskellan near Muff in County Donegal in 1754.

After his father died, John died moved to Derry with his mother and began a grocery business in Bishop Street.

They prospered and John later became a linen merchant and gradually accumulated much wealth. When John died in 1829, he bequeathed the bulk of his wealth – amounting to over £40,000, which is equal to around 4.5 million euro in today’s value.

Reverend Miller, Councillor Crossan and Cathal Monaghan from Muff History group, pictured at the unveiling of the plaque.

This money established a charity in Derry for the benefit of boys from poor families. This was set up in 1840 under the name of Gwyn’s Institution. It was later purchased by the Brooke Trust and became Brooke Park.

Gwyn’s Pavilion and play area is located in the heart of the park.

Members of the Gwyn family travelled to Derry from New Zealand, Australia, France, Norway, Scotland, England and Ireland to visit the park ahead of its grand unveiling to the public in 2016, following a £5.5m regeneration project

The erection of the plaque, in the graveyard in which John Gywn is buried, was undertaken by the Muff Village Magh District History Heritage group.

Members of Muff Village Magh District History Heritage-group at the unveiling.

The event was attended by Inishowen CathaoirleachTerry Crossan and the Archdeacon of Derry, the Venerable Robert Miller, Church of Ireland.

The plaque was funded by the Inishowen Development Partnership and the history group said it has further plans to remember this ‘charitable individual’.