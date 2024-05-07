Plaque erected to honour legacy of philanthropist John Gywn
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Gwyn was a local businessman, who was born at Drumskellan near Muff in County Donegal in 1754.
After his father died, John died moved to Derry with his mother and began a grocery business in Bishop Street.
They prospered and John later became a linen merchant and gradually accumulated much wealth. When John died in 1829, he bequeathed the bulk of his wealth – amounting to over £40,000, which is equal to around 4.5 million euro in today’s value.
This money established a charity in Derry for the benefit of boys from poor families. This was set up in 1840 under the name of Gwyn’s Institution. It was later purchased by the Brooke Trust and became Brooke Park.
Gwyn’s Pavilion and play area is located in the heart of the park.
Members of the Gwyn family travelled to Derry from New Zealand, Australia, France, Norway, Scotland, England and Ireland to visit the park ahead of its grand unveiling to the public in 2016, following a £5.5m regeneration project
The erection of the plaque, in the graveyard in which John Gywn is buried, was undertaken by the Muff Village Magh District History Heritage group.
The event was attended by Inishowen CathaoirleachTerry Crossan and the Archdeacon of Derry, the Venerable Robert Miller, Church of Ireland.
The plaque was funded by the Inishowen Development Partnership and the history group said it has further plans to remember this ‘charitable individual’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.