The Donegal Playground Passport contains a map of Donegal with forty playgrounds numbered and listed in each Municipal District. Each playground is accompanied by a QR code and GPS coordinates that will take you straight to the swings and slides. The guide also includes details of some of the free or low-cost activities in the nearby area for those looking to extend their day out.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Liam Blaney was delighted to announce that the Playground Passports will be distributed to all primary schools throughout the county over the coming weeks and will also be available from local libraries, tourism offices and family resource centres. Cllr. Blaney acknowledged and paid tribute to the parents, volunteers and community groups who work tirelessly alongside Donegal County Council to manage and maintain playgrounds throughout the county to ensure a safe environment for children to play.

Outlining the significance of the Healthy Ireland Programme, Donegal County Council Chief Executive Mr. John G. McLaughlin said “Healthy Donegal was established in 2018 and is currently in its fourth round of funding under the Healthy Ireland Programme. The Healthy Ireland Framework provides a cross-Government focus to deliver the vision for a Healthy Ireland. In promoting activity-friendly environments like playgrounds, Donegal County Council is helping empower people and communities to encourage children to be more physically active which is a significant contributor to their health and overall wellbeing.”

Donegal County Council through Healthy Donegal and funded under the Healthy Ireland Round 4 Programme has launched a free convenient, pocket-sized guide to playgrounds across Donegal.

Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District Cllr. Donal Mandy Kelly took the opportunity to encourage families to use the Playground Passport to explore the great outdoors and emphasised the important role of play in the development of children’s creative, social and emotional skills. Cllr. Kelly added; “free, unstructured play allows children to build resilience, be independent and to learn how to make decisions on their own to achieve results. “