Police say bonfire banner in Derry’s Bogside perceived as ‘offensive and distasteful’
Police have said they are aware of a banner that was placed on a bonfire in Meenan Square in the Bogside area of Derry last night “making threats towards police officers and a member of the public”.
Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “The display of this material has been perceived as both offensive and distasteful.
“An evidence gathering operation was in place during this incident, and we will now review this to establish if any offences occurred.
“If any offences are detected, a full police investigation will be carried out.”
“I would urge anyone with any information on this matter contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1587 of 15/08/21.
“Or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”