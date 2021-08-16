Police say bonfire banner in Derry’s Bogside perceived as ‘offensive and distasteful’

PSNI Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “The display of this material has been perceived as both offensive and distasteful.

“An evidence gathering operation was in place during this incident, and we will now review this to establish if any offences occurred.

“If any offences are detected, a full police investigation will be carried out.”

“I would urge anyone with any information on this matter contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1587 of 15/08/21.

“Or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.