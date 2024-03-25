Politicians invited to respond to 'The People’s Document' at defective concrete crisis public meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Well-known campaigner Michael Doherty stated: “Following a hugely well attended public meeting on March 4, invaluable input from those impacted by this disaster was gathered and incorporated into the draft document to produce The People’s Document. The People’s Document is a powerful and clear statement, informed by those living through this horror, setting out the principles of a True DCB 100% Redress to ensure everyone affected has a genuine and fair pathway out of this scourge.

" The meeting on Tuesday is an important next step in seeking clarity from all politicians and political parties in their response to the document.”

Following its compilation earlier this month, the campaign joint initiative ensured The People’s Document was emailed to every TD, Senator, Irish MEP, Donegal Councillor and political parties head offices requesting a written response by Monday, March 25 and inviting them to address homeowners directly on Tuesday 26.

Homeowners pictured at a previous public meeting.

Paddy Diver of 100% Redress No Less said: “It is vital everyone affected by the Defective Concrete Crisis attends the meeting on Tuesday. March 26. We had brilliant turnout on March 4 and we need that again and more. We have even moved the meeting to a larger venue to ensure we can accommodate a big crowd.

"This is a unique opportunity to hear politicians respond to The People’s Document and for those affected to put their questions directly to the politicians. We cannot guarantee that all Donegal public representatives will turn up, that’s ultimately up to them, but that in itself will reveal where one of the most serious issues our county has ever experienced sits in their priorities.”

Roisin Gallagher of Redress Focus Groups added: “The attendance of hundreds of homeowners at the meeting on March 4 underlined how much this process is needed.

She continued: “Politicians can arrogantly disregard homeowners’ lived experience or they can genuinely listen, do the right thing and commit to iplement a True 100% Redress Scheme as set out clearly in The People’s Document.”

With a series of different elections coming up over the coming months, Lisa Hone of MAG urged all those who are eligible to cast their vote to make sure they are registered to do so.

“The People’s Document demands clarity from politicians and political parties of what they are prepared to deliver in this important election year – which in turn will inform homeowners before they cast their votes. This crisis has already been allowed to grind on unresolved for far too long,” Lisa said.