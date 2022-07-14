Pop-up COVID vaccine clinic at Maritime Festival in Derry

Located in the Council offices on the Strand Road, the pop-up vaccination clinic will run from 11am to 5pm on Saturday July 23 and will provide first dose, second dose and booster jabs of the Pfizer vaccine to all those eligible from age 5+. No booking is required, but ID must be provided and those attending must be residents in Northern Ireland.

The Western Trust’s Senior Manager for Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement, Siobhan O’Donnell, called on all those eligible to make the most of the opportunity: “The latest wave of pop-up vaccination clinics is about accessibility, and trying to make it as convenient as possible to get a jab. There are still a large volume of people who, for whatever reason, have not been able to attend one of the Trust vaccine hubs which we are currently operating from. The Foyle Maritime Festival is one of the highlight events in the North-West this year, and we are delighted to be afforded this opportunity by Derry City and Strabane District Council to bring a vaccine centre to the Festival.

“Despite the easing of restrictions, COVID-19 has not gone away as the recent high rates show. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community, and I would remind everyone that you are not fully vaccinated unless you have received all available jabs, including a booster where appropriate.”

Tens of thousands will once again gather for the aritime Festival.

Jacqueline Whoriskey, Events Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council, expressed the organisation’s support for the vaccination clinic, and how they are looking forward to including it as part of an action-packed Foyle Maritime Festival later this month.

“This will be our fifth Foyle Maritime Festival, where we welcome the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race to the city. The festival is our largest event, we will welcome hundreds of thousands of people over the five days for a mix of music, arts, markets and maritime activities as the place becomes awash with colour.

“We are delighted to welcome the Western Trust as part of the festival, as we continue our support for the Trust in the delivery of their vaccination programme.”

The Western Trust vaccination programme is currently operating from three hubs: Level 5, Tower Block, Altnagelvin Area Hospital; Key Worker Accommodation, South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen; Children’s Centre, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex.

An extensive programme of mobile clinics in community settings, across the geographical area of the Trust, also continues into the summer months.

The Western Trust vaccination telephone booking line is open Monday – Friday, 9.00am – 1.00pm. The number to ring is 028 7161 0753

July/August Mobile Clinics

19/07/2022 - 4:00pm - 8:00pm - Fountain Street Community Centre, 41 Fountain Street, Strabane BT82 8JG (Book or Walk In)

23/07/2022 - 11:00am - 5:00pm Maritime Festival, Derry City and Strabane District Council Offices, 98 Strand Road, Derry BT48 7NN (Walk In Only)