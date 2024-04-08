Popular Moville Shore Walk damaged during Storm Kathleen

A section of the popular Moville Shore Walk was damaged at the weekend due to the impact of Storm Kathleen.
By Laura Glenn
Published 8th Apr 2024, 11:19 BST

Sections of the path are broken and have fallen away due to the damage caused by the storm and waves.

Donegal County Councillor Martin Farren told the Journal that he was out early on Sunday morning surveying the damage and has brought it to the attention of Donegal County Council, with the intention of getting it repaired ‘as quickly as possible’.

Damage to Moville Shore Walk, caused by Storm Kathleen. Photo: Martin Farren

Damage to Moville Shore Walk, caused by Storm Kathleen. Photo: Martin Farren

Damage to Moville Shore Walk, caused by Storm Kathleen. Photo: Martin Farren

Damage to Moville Shore Walk, caused by Storm Kathleen. Photo: Martin Farren

