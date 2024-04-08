Sections of the path are broken and have fallen away due to the damage caused by the storm and waves.
Donegal County Councillor Martin Farren told the Journal that he was out early on Sunday morning surveying the damage and has brought it to the attention of Donegal County Council, with the intention of getting it repaired ‘as quickly as possible’.
1. moville path 1.jpg
Damage to Moville Shore Walk, caused by Storm Kathleen. Photo: Martin Farren
2. moville path 5.jpg
Damage to Moville Shore Walk, caused by Storm Kathleen. Photo: Martin Farren
3. moville path 3.jpg
Damage to Moville Shore Walk, caused by Storm Kathleen. Photo: Martin Farren
4. moville path 4.jpg
Damage to Moville Shore Walk, caused by Storm Kathleen. Photo: Martin Farren