Potential disruption in Guildhall Square as Bill Clinton is back in town
Police have advised the public of potential disruption in Derry city centre this afternoon as former US President Bill Clinton visits the city.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
The PSNI stated: “The public may experience some disruption between 3pm and 7pm in the Guildhall Square area of Derry...due to the visit of former US President Bill Clinton.”
Mr. Clinton, who played a key role in facilitating the Good Friday Agreement peace accord, will be in Derry to speak at an event honouring the late John Hume and David Trimble.