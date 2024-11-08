Donegal County Council with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland, has invited residents of the area, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in the third non-statutory public consultation for the Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway Project.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project is currently nearing the completion of the Phase 2 (Option Selection) process.

In December 2023, the second non-statutory public consultation was held, and seven route corridor options were presented following the completion of the Preliminary Options Assessment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These options have been subject to a further detailed assessment in accordance with the TII Project Manager’s Manual for Greenway Projects, TII Project Appraisal Guidelines and the Department of Transport’s Transport Appraisal Framework leading to the identification of the Emerging Preferred Route Corridor and to invite feedback.

Donegal County Council with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland invite residents of the area, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in the third non-statutory public consultation for the Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway Project.

To facilitate this, two in-person public consultation events will take place in Buncrana and Carndonagh as follows:

Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Railway Road, Buncrana, F93 PPH9 on Wednesday, November 13 from 2pm to 8pm.

And also at Carndonagh PSC, Malin Road, Carndonagh, F93 YV1N, Council Chamber Room on Thursday, November 14 from 2pm to 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the project team will be available to discuss any queries or concerns regarding the project.

After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events above, public displays will be made available from Friday, November 15 until Thursday, November 28 at the following locations:

Carndonagh PSC, Malin Road, Carndonagh, F93 YV1N, Council Chamber Room. Opening hours 9aam – 4.30pm (Monday – Friday).

Buncrana Community Library (St Marys Rd, Ardaravan, Buncrana, F93 YK68. Opening hours Monday and Saturdays 10am – 2:30pm; Wednesday & Friday - 9.30am – 5.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at BuncranaCarndonaghgreenway.ie.

Information will be accessible online from Monday, November 11. Otherwise, please feel free to contact the project team by email at [email protected] or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622. Submissions will be accepted until Thursday, November 28, 2024.

If you cannot attend one of the in-person events and are unable to access the website, please feel free to contact the project team by email on [email protected] or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622.