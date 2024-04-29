Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application, part of the wider Clooney Masterplan, is for the ‘construction of a 3m wide greenway finished in hot rolled asphalt with associated drainage, lighting and soft landscaping’.

The new greenway will run from Lapwing Way north towards Glendermott Cricket Club connecting to the Bond’s Street area via Ulsterville Avenue and Cliftonville Avenue. There will also be a connection to the rear of Heron Way.

Planning documents submitted by McCloy Consulting in support of the application show there will also be two footpath connections to the greenway from Radius Housing’s new Ebrington Oaks development.

The wider ambitions for the Clooney Masterplan are to open up and develop the lands across the surrounding district.

In November of 2022 the Department for Communities (DfC) sought expressions of interest from all parties interested in the leasehold of part of the lands at Clooney Park West for the use of recreational purposes in a way that provides social benefit to the local community, aligned to the Masterplan.

Following that process Institute Football Club were selected as the preferred tenant.

DC&SDC is encouraging members of the public to continue to have their say on the future of the Clooney area as plans progress.

A site layout plan of the proposed greenway through the old Ebrington Primary School site.