Progress on £2m Pennyburn bridge advancing with span being assembled at Fort George

Sections of the bridge were transported to Fort George on Monday and are now being assembled next to the jetty on the banks of the River Foyle.

The new bridge will connect the popular riverfront walkway with the Bay Road Park and nature reserve.

It is on schedule for completion in Spring 2024.

F.P. McCann Ltd. was appointed by DC&SDC last May to deliver the new 63m, single span foot and cycle bridge across the Pennyburn at the former Fort George site.

