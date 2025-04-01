Property developers and landlords express concern over potential impact of HMO restrictions in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Property developers and investors in Derry have warned restrictions on Houses in Multiple Occupation will deter landlords entering the market and exacerbate the housing crisis locally.

At a recent meeting of North West Property Meet – a group set up to educate developers and investors about opportunities in the North West – members raised concerns about potential restrictions on HMOs.

Amid calls for a 10 per cent cap on HMOs in the streets adjacent to the Magee College campus, developers have expressed concern that any ‘additional bureaucratic hurdles’ will send a message that ‘Derry is not open for business’.

Neil Anderson, Director of Property Link, which manages over 400 properties across Derry City, has expressed frustration over the ongoing challenges facing the HMO sector, calling it a growing crisis for landlords and tenants alike.

“This newly proposed regulation for Derry is something most agree with in principle, but planning delays are making the situation unmanageable.

"Many HMO landlords are being forced to lock rooms, leaving properties underutilized while waiting for planning approval—some for nearly three years. As a result, I have clients operating at just 40 per cent of their room rental capacity, which is simply unsustainable,” he stated.

Property Developer John Orr has expressed his company's strong interest in the city and acknowledges local residents' concerns regarding the precedent set by student HMOs.

However, he believes that ‘a balanced, common-sense approach is essential for all parties’.

He said HMOs play a ‘crucial role in the property development sector, providing high-quality accommodation that appeals not only to students but also to young professionals who prefer shared living over renting an entire house’.

Local developers have called for Derry City & Strabane District Council to work with them.

In a statement issued to the media they said: “Derry’s council must reconsider its approach before the damage becomes irreversible. Instead of blocking investment, policymakers should focus on a balanced strategy that both maintains community integrity and supports much-needed housing development. The city must work with developers, not against them, to create a rental market that serves both investors and residents.

“Failure to do so will leave Derry’s rental market in crisis, drive young talent away, and ensure that the city remains on the periphery of NI’s economic growth. The time for action is now—before it’s too late.”