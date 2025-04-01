£11m Meenan Square development could be completed by winter of 2027

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The long-awaited £11m Meenan Square development in the heart of the Bogside could be completed by the end of 2027.

That’s according to the Executive Office, which has provided Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy with a progress update on the project.

“I wrote to the First Minister and Deputy First Minister for an update on the Meenan Square site which sets out an indicative timeline for delivery of the project including the steps involved in the process.

“They have replied to say that a positive public consultation allowing the community to have their say on proposals for the redevelopment of Meenan Square has recently ended.

Councillor Aisling Hutton, Colr. Patricia Logue and Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy at the Meenan Square site

“The Executive Office confirmed that a planning application was submitted on January 29 past and a successful outcome to that process is expected to see work begin in Spring next year with a target completion by the winter of 2027,” said the Sinn Féin MLA.

The project is being delivered by the Executive Office’s Urban Villages initiative in conjunction with Apex and Meenan Square Developments Ltd. and will see the construction of a mixed-use development, comprising community services, housing and economic amenities.

“This development represents a huge investment in the heart of the Bogside that will see the construction of a new community hub, much-needed social housing and other local amenities.

“It will also signal the total transformation of a site which has become an eyesore and a source of anti-community behaviour which has blighted the lives of local residents for many years.

“I am sure those residents and the wider community will be delighted that, finally, the site is set to be put to a positive use,” said Mr. Delargy.