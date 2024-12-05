Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has welcomed confirmation that Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has approved planning permission for a new Maritime Museum and Archive at Derry's Ebrington Square.

Minister John O’Dowd approved permission for the major new attraction at Ebrington Square on Thursday.

Work on the long-anticipated new museum is now expected to commence early in 2025 with a potential opening date of 2026.

The application was considered by the Department as a reserved matter (RM) for the development of part of the key development site at the former Ebrington Barracks.

The Minister said: “This is great news for the city and wider region. This approval is an important scheme which will continue the physical, economic and social regeneration of Ebrington Square, a key development site within the city. It will also create a new tourist attraction that will tell the story of Derry’s maritime history and be a welcome addition alongside the other recent developments in the Square, such as the Ebrington Hotel.

“I believe the proposal also secures the viable and long term beneficial reuse of a number of listed buildings, which will make a positive contribution to the surrounding townscape, be sensitive to the listed building interest in terms of design, scale and use of materials and serve to enliven Ebrington Square.

“It can also act to enhance and promote an increase in footfall from the city across the Peace Bridge to the Waterside, as it will provide for linked tourist trips visiting the walled city and other attractions on the Cityside of the river.”

Work has been progressing throughout this year on the designs for the galleries in the state-of-the-art new museum.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy at Ebrington.

Foyle MLA Mr Delargy said: “I welcome the news that planning permission has been approved for the museum.

“I believe this project will be a game changer for the local tourism economy by providing another unique selling point for Derry by attracting visitors interested in pursuing their genealogical connections to the North West.

“It will give the city a major attraction which I am confident will bring a range of coach operators and tour agencies to send their groups to the city alongside the many private travellers who will visit the new facility."