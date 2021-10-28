£16m for Daisyfield, St. Columb's Park urban farm and Castlederg regeneration 'hugely significant'

The Daisyfield.

“I am absolutely delighted that we have benefited from over £16m of funding for these three community and regeneration projects. It is excellent news for everyone involved in the application process and I want to congratulate everyone involved in bringing forward these project bids.

“This is a really positive good news story for our Council area that will see a much needed cash injection to bring to fruition these exciting initiatives," said the mayor.

Funding in excess of £16m has been secured by the Council to progress with the Daisyfield Community Sports Hub (Redevelopment) £4.2m; Derg Active (Community Infrastructure Development) £6.4m and the Acorn Farm St Columb’s Park Regeneration project (Sustainability and Community Development) £5.6m.

A new urban growing farm is planned for St. Columb's Park.

The announcement was made as part of the British Government’s Autumn Budget by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak who said the cash injections were designed to help 'restore the pride people feel in the places they call home'.

A total of £4.8 billion in Levelling Up Funding was announced across the UK, with the north receiving £49m and Derry City and Strabane District Council receiving a third of that allocation, in excess of £16m.

Sinn Féin Moor Councillor Patricia Logue, particularly welcomed the £4.2m in funding for the Daisyfield.

Councillor Logue said: “This great news for the area and for Ballymoor FC, Oak Leaf Boxing club, the Over the Hill Snooker Club and other users.

“We have campaigned with others for many years to see the redevelopment of the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, the Showgrounds, new play park and the Daisyfield.

“It is great to see this all coming to fruition. This is another piece of the overall jigsaw in plans for the area and I look forward to seeing it become a reality."

The projects that secured funding are: Daisyfield Community Sports Hub - This project will see the regeneration of the Daisyfield pitches with the development of: a single storey sports centre with facilities for fitness classes, boxing, snooker and social area: six block changing room facility; upgrade to the exiting natural 100m x 50 m grass pitch; a FIFA 1 Star synthetic multi use games area; and car park and associated supporting infrastructure.

Derg Active - The project is an integrated economic, health and well-being, social and environmental project focused on the rural town of Castlederg incorporating the following elements: high quality public realm scheme in the Diamond; upgraded pitched at Mitchel Park for local gaelic and soccer teams; outdoor gym equipment; new play facility enhancing the heritage site at Castle Park; upgrade to event space at Castle Park; upgrades to outdoor events space at Castle Park; upgrades to Greenways connecting Castle Park & Castlederg town centre; and the creation of two parklets including one in the Diamond in the town centre.