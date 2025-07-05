£1m funding boost for Ballymagroarty/ Hazelbank area of Derry welcomed

By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Jul 2025, 09:51 BST
Sinn Féin councillor for Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank Conor Heaney has welcomed confirmation that Derry & Strabane Council has allocated funding to allow the construction of a new playpark at Ringfort Road and to progress the development of a new community centre.

Councillor Heaney said: "I am delighted that after years of lobbying and planning, the Ballymagroarty Hazelbank Community Partnership has been allocated almost £1 million of funding to allow the construction of a new playpark at Ringfort Road.

"The current ageing facility will be replaced with a brand new state of the art park which will cater for the wider Hazelbank and Ballymagroarty community.

"Additional funding has also been allocated to allow the proposed new community centre for the same location to progress to the next design stage.

“I am absolutely delighted that we have reached this stage of the process and will continue to liaise with the local community as the projects progress."

