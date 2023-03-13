£200,000 road scheme for Claudy welcomed by Derry Councillor
Sinn Féin Councillor Alex Duffy has welcomed confirmation from the Department of Infrastructure that the Baranailt Road near Claudy is to benefit from a £203,000 road improvement scheme commencing this week.
The three week programme of works was due to get under way on Monday.
The works will start near the junction with Slaughtmanus Road and continue north eastwards for a distance of 970 metres.
“I welcome this confirmation as a start towards addressing the poor state of many of our rural roads,” Colr. Duffy commented.
“I have received a lot of concerns from local people regarding this road, as well as many others within Faughan.
“I have been persistently raising these issues with the department on a daily basis, and this is definitely a step in the right direction."
A DfI spokesperson said a full road closure is necessary daily from Monday to Friday between the hours of 8am and 6pm, with a two way diversion via A6 Foreglen Road and B192 Drumrane Road.