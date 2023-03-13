The three week programme of works was due to get under way on Monday.

The works will start near the junction with Slaughtmanus Road and continue north eastwards for a distance of 970 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I welcome this confirmation as a start towards addressing the poor state of many of our rural roads,” Colr. Duffy commented.

Sinn Féin Colr. Alex Duffy.

“I have received a lot of concerns from local people regarding this road, as well as many others within Faughan.

“I have been persistently raising these issues with the department on a daily basis, and this is definitely a step in the right direction."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad